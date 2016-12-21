Boeing chief says he can trim Air Force One cost



PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) The head of Boeing said he promised President-elect Donald Trump the manufacturer would complete the Air Force One project for less than the $4 billion the president-elect had claimed it would cost.

Dennis Muilenburg on Wednesday, Dec. 21, told reporters outside Trump’s coastal Florida estate that his meeting with the president-elect was “very productive.”

Trump earlier in December had ripped Boeing over what called an “out of control” cost of the program to replace the aging presidential aircraft. Trump at the time said he wanted “Boeing to make a lot of money but not that much money.”

But Muilenburg said Boeing “would get it done for far less” than the $4 billion that Trump claimed, though he did not suggest what the aircraft manufacturer had estimated for a cost.

Muilenburg also did not provide a timetable for the completion of two presidential planes.