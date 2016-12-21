Trump: Berlin truck ramming was ‘attack on humanity’



PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) President-elect Donald Trump said the truck ramming attack at market in Berlin was an “attack on humanity and it’s got to be stopped.”

The president-elect made the comments in brief remarks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Wednesday, Dec. 21, following a top-secret security briefing. He said the violence in Germany validates his assessment of Islamic-inspired threats.

He said, “all along, I’ve been proven to be right,” adding that he’s been, “100 percent correct.”

With Trump during his remarks were his pick for national security adviser, retired Gen. Michael Flynn, and his incoming White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus.

Trump also said he had talked to President Barack Obama on Monday, but not since then.