Berlin market reopens



BERLIN (AP) The Berlin Christmas market where 12 people were killed in a truck attack reopened on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Organizers decided to reopen the market without party music or bright lights, and people were coming by to lay candles and flowers in tribute.

Meanwhile, authorities across Europe are trying to track down a 24-year-old Tunisian man considered the prime suspect in Monday’s assault that also injured 56 people.

The following developments are listed in Central European Time.

6:30 p.m.

German federal prosecutors said they had searched properties in western Germany and in Berlin where suspect Anis Amri was believed to have spent time.

Prosecutors’ spokeswoman Frauke Koehler told reporters there were searches at “various locations” in North Rhine-Westphalia state and in the capital. Authorities also checked a bus in the southwestern German city of Heilbronn after receiving a tip. They haven’t yet made any arrests.

Koehler said Amri’s fingerprints were found on the driver’s door and on the side of the truck. “We believe that Anis Amri was steering the truck,” she said.

Prosecutors issued a formal arrest warrant against Amri. That formality will enable them to hold him pending a possible indictment once he is arrested. Authorities described Amri as potentially violent and armed.

5:25 p.m.

A Berlin state government official said 12 people were still being treated for severe injuries and an unspecified number of them were still in critical condition.

Another 14 people with less serious injuries were also still hospitalized, while 30 others had been discharged.

Berlin’s state health ministry raised the number of victims treated in Berlin hospitals to 56, up from 48. It said some victims had reached hospitals on their own after the attack.

5:10 p.m.

Italian authorities said Amri was a problem inmate when he was in Italy.

The Italian justice ministry confirmed media reports that Amri was repeatedly admonished and transferred among Sicilian prisons for bad conduct. Prison records show he bullied inmates and tried to spark insurrections.

In all, Amri was held in six different prisons on Sicily, where he served 3 1/2 years for setting a fire at a refugee center and making threats, among other charges.

But Italy apparently recorded no signs that Amri was becoming radicalized to embrace extremist violence.

Amri reached Italy in 2011, along with tens of thousands of young Tunisian men who arrived by boat during the Arab Spring revolutions.

4:10 p.m.

Germany Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere confirmed Amri’s fingerprints were found in the truck’s cab.

De Maiziere spoke after visiting the Federal Criminal Police Office alongside Chancellor Angela Merkel.

4:00 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May urged Britons not to let the Berlin attack deter them from enjoying the festive season.

“It is important, I think, that we send a very clear message that we will not be cowed by the terrorists, that we will carry on with our lives as usual,” she told the Evening Standard newspaper in London.

Officials said security measures were tightened across Britain as police review their own anti-terror efforts for the festive period after Monday’s Berlin attack. Armed police were posted in busy London locations such as subway stations in recent days.

The official threat level in the U.K. had not changed, remaining at severe, meaning an attack was seen as highly likely.

3:40 p.m.

Amri’s mother said he had shown no signs of radicalization and she questioned whether he really drove the truck through the holiday crowd or was just a scapegoat.

Speaking in the town of Oueslatia in central Tunisia, Nour El Houda Hassani said poverty drove her son to steal and to travel illegally to Europe.

She said Amri spent time in an Italian prison and Switzerland before reaching Germany.

“I want the truth to be revealed about my son. If he is the perpetrator of the attack, let him assume his responsibilities and I’ll renounce him before God. If he didn’t do anything, I want my son’s rights to be restored,” she told The Associated Press.

She said Tunisian police took away her telephone Wednesday and were studying her communications with her son.

“When he talked he was normal. There was no sign of radicalization,” she said.

3:15 p.m.

A State Department official says two U.S. citizens were among the people injured in the attack.

Department spokesman John Kirby provided no further information on the Americans, but added that the U.S. continues to work with German authorities to assist any other U.S. citizens injured in the evening attack.

German authorities posted a $105,000 reward for information leading to Amri’s arrest.

1:15 p.m.

Italy’s foreign minister said an Italian woman was confirmed as among the dead in the attack.

Angelino Alfano said in a statement that German magistrates informed Italian authorities that “‘there is certainty” Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, 31, was among the 12 people killed.

Relatives had traveled to Berlin for DNA testing to help identification processes for the woman, who had worked and lived in Berlin for several years.

Relatives have said Di Lorenzo was shopping for Christmas presents to take to her home town of Sulmona, in Italy’s Apennine Mountains.

9:15 a.m.

A brother of the fugitive Tunisian suspect urged Amri to turn himself in to police.

Amri’s family members, speaking from his hometown of Oueslatia in central Tunisia, were shaken to learn he was the prime suspect.

Amri, who turned 24 on Thursday, left Tunisia years ago for Europe but had been in regular contact with his brothers via Facebook and phone.

“Whether he did this or not, I ask him to report to the police,” brother Abdelkader Amri told The Associated Press.

Another brother, Walid, said Anis may have been radicalized in prison in Italy, where he went after leaving Tunisia in the wake of the Arab Spring uprisings.

8:50 a.m.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said an Israeli woman was identified as one of the dead victims.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said Dalia Elyakim was among those killed in the attack. Elyakim was visiting Berlin with her husband Rami and had been missing since the attack. Her husband was seriously wounded in the attack but was recovering.

The couple, in their 60s, are from the central Israeli city of Herzliya.

Moshe Egoz, a longtime friend, described Dalia as a “good soul.” He told Israeli Army Radio “they loved to travel, especially around Christmas time.” He said he was following their trip to Berlin through her posts on Facebook.

8:40 a.m.

Authorities across Europe were scrambling to find Amri.

The search prompted police in Denmark to search a Sweden-bound ferry in the port of Grenaa after receiving tips that someone resembling the attack suspect had been seen there. But police said they found nothing indicating his presence.

German officials had deemed Amri, who arrived in the country in 2015, a potential threat long before the attack. They had been trying to deport him after his asylum application was rejected, and politicians are bickering over what consequences should be drawn.