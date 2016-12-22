2016 holiday CDs you’re hearing on KNTU + Jane Lynch feature

DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Here’s a list of the new CDs we received this holiday season that we’re mixing in with our jazz tunes.
Aguankó – Latin Jazz Christmas in Havana
Jeff Collins – The Keys to Christmas
Rick Gallagher – Christmas Tidings: A Collection of Jazz Christmas Carols
Jason Klobnak – Hark the Herald
Charles Lazarus – Merry & Bright
Jane Lynch (with vocalists Kate Lannery & Tim Davis, the Tony Guerrero Quintet, and a big band – A Swingin’ Little Christmas!
See below for an Associated Press feature on Jane Lynch and this album.
Leslie Odom Jr. – Simply Christmas
Karen Stachel – And of the Son
Dave Stryker – O Tannenbaum
Johnny Summers – When It’s Christmas Time