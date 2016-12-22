Latest from KNTU:

2016 holiday CDs you’re hearing on KNTU + Jane Lynch feature

0
By on · Jazz

jazz-2016-holiday-cds
DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Here’s a list of the new CDs we received this holiday season that we’re mixing in with our jazz tunes.

aguanko-latin-christmas-havana
Aguankó – Latin Jazz Christmas in Havana		 jazz-collins-keys-christmas
Jeff Collins – The Keys to Christmas
jazz-gallagher-christmas-tidings
Rick Gallagher – Christmas Tidings: A Collection of Jazz Christmas Carols		 jazz-klobnak-hark-herald
Jason Klobnak – Hark the Herald
jazz-lazarus-merry-bright
Charles Lazarus – Merry & Bright		 jazz-lynch-swingin-christmas
Jane Lynch (with vocalists Kate Lannery & Tim Davis, the Tony Guerrero Quintet, and a big band – A Swingin’ Little Christmas!
See below for an Associated Press feature on Jane Lynch and this album.
jazz-odom-simply-christmas
Leslie Odom Jr. – Simply Christmas		 jazz-statchel-and-son
Karen Stachel – And of the Son
stryker-tannenbaum
Dave Stryker – O Tannenbaum		  jazz-summers-christmas-time
Johnny Summers – When It’s Christmas Time

 

Share.

Related Posts