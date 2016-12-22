Stoops: Mixon would be off Sooners team had punch



NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said running back Joe Mixon would be off the team if he had punched a woman now instead of 2 1/2 years ago.

Mixon was suspended by the Sooners for a year after punching Oklahoma student Amelia Molitor in 2014.

Stoops said he believed that the then-18-year-old Mixon could redeem himself. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Stoops said times have changed, and society now has a no-tolerance policy on such incidents. He said that’s a good thing.

Mixon entered an Alford plea, acknowledging there was likely enough evidence to convict him of misdemeanor assault while still asserting his innocence. He did not serve jail time and was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and undergo counseling.