Today in History: Dec. 23

UNDATED (AP) Friday, Dec. 23, is the 358th day of 2016. There are eight days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On Dec. 23, 1941, during World War II, American forces on Wake Island surrendered to the Japanese.
- On this date:
- In 1788, Maryland passed an act to cede an area “not exceeding ten miles square” for the seat of the national government; about 2/3 of the area became the District of Columbia.
- In 1823, the poem “Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas” was published in the Troy (New York) Sentinel; the verse, more popularly known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” was later attributed to Clement C. Moore.
- In 1893, the Engelbert Humperdinck opera Haensel und Gretel was first performed in Weimar, Germany.
- In 1913, the Federal Reserve System was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act.
- In 1928, the National Broadcasting Company set up a permanent, coast-to-coast network.
- In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt restored the civil rights of about 1,500 people who’d been jailed for opposing World War I.
- In 1948, former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were executed in Tokyo.
- In 1954, the first successful human kidney transplant took place at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston as a surgical team removed a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick and implanted it in Herrick’s twin brother, Richard.
- In 1968, 82 crew members of the U.S. intelligence ship Pueblo were released by North Korea, 11 months after they had been captured.
- In 1975, Richard S. Welch, the Central Intelligence Agency station chief in Athens, was shot and killed outside his home by the militant group November 17.
- In 1986, the experimental airplane Voyager, piloted by Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, completed the first non-stop, non-refueled round-the-world flight as it returned safely to Edwards Air Force Base in California.
- In 1991, fire destroyed a house in Corsicana, Texas, killing three young children; their father, Cameron Todd Willingham, was convicted of starting the blaze and was executed in 2004, although some experts raised questions about whether the fire had been deliberately set.
- Ten years ago:
- The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to impose sanctions on Iran for refusing to suspend uranium enrichment; Iran immediately rejected the resolution.
- Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held the first Israeli-Palestinian summit in 22 months.
- California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger broke his leg while skiing with his family in Sun Valley, Idaho.
- Five years ago:
- After days of stalemate and rancor, Congress approved a two-month renewal of payroll tax cuts for 160 million workers and unemployment benefits for millions; President Barack Obama immediately signed the bill into law.
- Two car bombers blew themselves up in Damascus outside the heavily guarded compounds of Syria’s intelligence agencies, killing at least 44 people and wounding dozens more in a brazen attack on the powerful security directorates.
- One year ago:
- Protesters blocked access to a terminal and caused significant holiday traffic delays around Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after staging a Black Lives Matter rally that also briefly shut down part of the Mall of America; the demonstrations were organized to draw attention to the recent police shooting of a black man in Minneapolis.
- Peggy Say, 74, who spent nearly seven years on a tireless quest for the release of her brother, AP journalist Terry Anderson, and fellow hostages from kidnappers in Lebanon, died in Cookeville, Tennessee.
- Birthdays:
- Actor Ronnie Schell is 85.
- Emperor Akihito of Japan is 83.
- Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Paul Hornung is 81.
- Actor Frederic Forrest is 80.
- Rock musician Jorma Kaukonen is 76.
- Rock musician Ron Bushy is 75.
- Actor-comedian Harry Shearer is 73.
- U.S. Army Gen. Wesley K. Clark (ret.) is 72.
- Actress Susan Lucci is 70.
- Singer-musician Adrian Belew is 67.
- Jazz percussionist Cyro Baptista is 66.
- Rock musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) is 60.
- Actress Joan Severance is 58.
- Singer Terry Weeks is 53.
- Rock singer Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) is 52.
- The former first lady of France, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, is 49.
- Rock musician Jamie Murphy is 41.
- Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield is 39.
- Actress Estella Warren is 38.
- Actress Elvy Yost (TV: The Catch) is 29.
- Actress Anna Maria Perez de Tagle is 26.
- Actor Spencer Daniels is 24.
- Thought for the day:
- “Life began for me when I ceased to admire and began to remember.” — Willa Cather, American author (1873-1947).