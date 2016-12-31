Small planes collide mid-air in Texas, killing 3

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) Three people were killed after two small planes collided in midair near McKinney, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Aero Country Airport. The private airport is about 35 miles north of downtown Dallas.

FAA official said it was told by local fire department officials that three people died in the crash.

“Both aircraft were flying under Visual Flight Rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision.” said FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford.

Additional details were not immediately available about those killed in the collision.