‘M.A.S.H.’ star William Christopher dies at 84



PASADENA, Calif. (AP) M.A.S.H. star William Christopher has died. He was 84.

Christopher’s agent Robert Malcom said the actor died at 5:10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at his home in Pasadena, California. He told The Associated Press that Christopher’s wife said her husband died peacefully.

Malcom said Christopher was diagnosed with cancer more than a year earlier and had been in hospice since the beginning of the week.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his two sons.

Christopher is best known for the role of Father Francis Mulcahy on M.A.S.H., the 1970s TV show set during the Korean War.

“Everyone adored him,” said fellow M.A.S.H. actor Loretta Swit. “A great sense of humor and a great humanitarian. He became TV’s quintessential padre as Father Mulcahy on M.A.S.H. It was the most perfect casting ever known.”

He also had earlier roles in Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., The Andy Griffith Show, Hogan’s Heroes, and others.

Christopher, who also worked in regional theaters, pursued a number of interests apart from his acting career. For many years, he worked with the Autism Society of America and the Devereaux Foundation, which operates programs and services for the disabled. The Christophers’ son Ned has autism.

The Christophers wrote a 1985 book about their experiences raising a child with autism titled Mixed Blessings.

Christopher died exactly one year after fellow M.A.S.H. actor Wayne Rogers, who portrayed Trapper John McIntyre on the show. He died Dec. 31, 2015, at age 82.