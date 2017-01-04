Harbin Ice Festival set to open



UNDATED (KNTU) The 2017 Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival kicks off in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang on Thursday, Jan. 5, with a dazzling display of icy creations.

Organizers said it is one of the world’s four largest ice and snow festivals, along with Japan’s Sapporo Snow Festival, Canada’s Quebec City Winter Carnival, and Norway’s Ski Festival.

During the festival, the host city of Harbin in the northeast Chinese province of Heilongjiang holds the Ice Lantern Show, the snow sculptures park fair, and international competitions for ice and snow sculptures. The city also launches winter swimming, ice sailing, speed skating, mountain skiing, and cross-field skiing competitions; and organizes the ice and snow film art festival, exhibitions of paintings, calligraphy and photos, performances of folk songs and dances, and wedding ceremonies on ice, in addition to economic and trade talks, commodities fairs and trade fairs.