Obama argues for preserving health care law



WASHINGTON (AP) Democrats said President Barack Obama has made the case for keeping his health care law.

Obama made a rare trip to the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 4, to meet with House and Senate Democrats.

Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-N.Y., said Obama focused on how well the law is working, and on how many letters he has received in support of it.

She called it “a very nostalgic speech.”

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., said Obama’s message was that the individual parts of the law are popular, and repealing it would affect all Americans.

“We need to personalize this,” Cardin said — echoing the president.

Republicans have promised to move quickly to repeal the law, but they have failed to coalesce around a replacement plan.