Official: Manson alive amid illness reports



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman said on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that mass murderer Charles Manson was alive.

Terry Thornton would not comment on several news reports that Manson, 82, had been taken form Corcoran State Prison to a hospital in Bakersfield.

Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others. The cult leader attracted disaffected young people who lived in in a commune, followed his orders and were ultimately turned into killers.

Both TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Manson had been hospitalized.