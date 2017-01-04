Latest from KNTU:

Today in History: Jan. 4

UNDATED (AP) Wednesday, Jan. 4, is the fourth day of 2017. There are 361 days left in the year.

  • Highlight in History:
    • On Jan. 4, 1967, The Doors, the self-titled debut album of the rock group featuring the song “Light My Fire,” was released by Elektra Records.
  • On this date:
    • In 1717, France, Britain and Holland formed a Triple Alliance against Spain.
    • In 1896, Utah was admitted as the 45th state.
    • In 1904, the Supreme Court, in Gonzalez v. Williams, ruled that Puerto Ricans were not aliens and could enter the United States freely; however, the court stopped short of declaring them U.S. citizens. (Puerto Ricans received U.S. citizenship in March 1917.)
    • In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, called for legislation to provide assistance for the jobless, elderly, impoverished children, and the handicapped.
    • In 1943, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin made the cover of TIME as the magazine’s 1942 “Man of the Year.”
    • In 1951, during the Korean War, North Korean and Communist Chinese forces recaptured the city of Seoul.
    • In 1960, author and philosopher Albert Camus died in an automobile accident in Villeblevin, France, at age 46.
    • In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson delivered his State of the Union address in which he outlined the goals of his “Great Society.”
    • In 1974, President Richard Nixon refused to hand over tape recordings and documents subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.
    • In 1987, 16 people were killed when an Amtrak train bound from Washington, D.C., to Boston collided with Conrail locomotives that had crossed into its path from a side track in Chase, Maryland.
    • In 1990, Charles Stuart, who claimed that he’d been wounded and his pregnant wife fatally shot by a robber, leapt to his death off a Massachusetts bridge after he himself came under suspicion.
    • In 1995, the 104th Congress convened, the first entirely under Republican control since the Eisenhower era.
  • Ten years ago:
    • Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House as Democrats took control of Congress.
    • Harriet Miers resigned as White House counsel.
    • Vincent Sardi Jr., owner of Sardi’s restaurant, the legendary Broadway watering hole, died in Berlin, Vermont, at age 91.
  • Five years ago:
    • Defying Republican lawmakers, President Barack Obama barreled past the Senate by using a recess appointment to name Richard Cordray the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
  • One year ago:
    • Workers returned to their offices at the San Bernardino, California, campus where 14 people were killed the previous month in a terror attack carried out by county restaurant inspector Sayed Farook and his wife.
    • The Justice Department sued Volkswagen over emissions-cheating software found in nearly 600,000 vehicles sold in the United States.
  • Birthdays:
    • Actress Barbara Rush is 90.
    • Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula is 87.
    • Opera singer Grace Bumbry is 80.
    • Actress Dyan Cannon is 78.
    • Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 74.
    • Jazz guitarist John McLaughlin is 74.
    • Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 62.
    • Actress Ann Magnuson is 61.
    • Rock musician Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) is 61.
    • Jazz drummer Alex Cline is 60.
    • Country singer Patty Loveless is 60.
    • Actor Julian Sands is 59.
    • Rock singer Michael Stipe is 57.
    • Actor Patrick Cassidy is 55.
    • Actor Dave Foley is 54.
    • Actress Dot Jones is 53.
    • Actor Rick Hearst is 52.
    • Singer-musician Cait O’Riordan is 52.
    • Actress Julia Ormond is 52.
    • Tennis player Guy Forget is 52.
    • Country singer Deana Carter is 51.
    • Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 50.
    • Actor Josh Stamberg is 47.
    • Actor Jeremy Licht is 46.
    • Actor Damon Gupton is 44.
    • Actress-singer Jill Marie Jones is 42.
    • Alt-country singer Justin Townes Earle is 35.
    • Christian rock singer Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) is 34.
    • Actress Lenora Crichlow is 32.
    • Comedian-actress Charlyne Yi is 31.
    • Actress-singer Coco Jones is 19.
  • Thought for the day:
    • “Sometimes history takes things into its own hands.” — Thurgood Marshall, U.S. Supreme Court justice (1908-1993).
