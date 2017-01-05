FDA cat food recall: 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty

UNDATED (KNTU) FDA officials announced a recall on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for J.M. Smucker’s cat food brands: 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty.

Company officials recalled the canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1). There have been no reports of illnesses from the contaminated food.

According to the FDA, a cat with a low-thiamine diet can suffer thiamine deficiency which can cause a decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.

No other products of The J.M. Smucker Company were affected by the recall.