Brother: Suspect treated for mental health



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) Developments on Friday, Jan. 6, about the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport (all times Eastern Standard Time).

5:15 p.m.

The brother of Esteban Santiago, 26, who has been tentatively named as the suspect in the deadly shooting said the suspect had been receiving psychological treatment while living in Alaska.

Bryan Santiago told The Associated Press his family got a call in recent months from his brother’s girlfriend alerting them to the situation.

Bryan Santiago said he didn’t know what his brother was being treated for and they never talked about it over the phone.

He said Esteban Santiago was born in New Jersey but moved to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico when he was 2 years old. He said Esteban Santiago grew up in the southern coastal town of Penuelas and served with the island’s National Guard for a couple of years. He was deployed to Iraq in 2010 and spent a year there with the 130th Engineer Battalion, the 1013th engineer company out of Aguadilla, according to Puerto Rico National Guard spokesman Maj. Paul Dahlen.

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., said that the gunman was carrying a military ID that identified him as Esteban Santiago, but it was unclear whether the ID was his. Nelson gave no further information on the suspect.

5:00 p.m.

A spokeswoman from the Canadian Embassy said Esteban Santiago had no connection to the country and did not fly to Florida from there.

Embassy spokeswoman Christine Constantin said in an email to The Associated Press the suspect did not travel from Canada and was not on an Air Canada flight. She said the suspect has no connection to Canada.

The shooting happened at the airport’s terminal 2, where Air Canada and Delta operate flights. Five were killed and eight wounded.

“We understand from officials he was on a flight originating in Anchorage, transiting through Minneapolis and landing in Ft. Lauderdale.” Constantin wrote in her email.

3:35 p.m.

A county official said the shooter pulled a gun out of a checked bag, loaded the weapon in a bathroom and started shooting, killing five people and wounding at least eight.

Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca was briefed by the Broward sheriff’s office. He told The Associated Press by phone the shooter was a passenger on a Canadian flight and had checked a gun.

LaMarca said the shooter pulled out the gun in the bathroom after claiming his bag.

Sheriff Scott Israel said the gunman was not harmed and law enforcement did not fire any shots. He said it is not yet known if the shooting was an act of terror.

Israel also said there was nothing to substantiate reports of a second shooting at the airport.

3:15 p.m.

A passenger said he heard the first gunshots as he picked up his luggage from a baggage claim carousel.

John Schilcher told Fox News the person next to him fell to the ground. He said other people started falling, and he then dropped to the ground with his wife and mother-in-law. Schilcher said “the firing just went on and on.”

He said the shooter emptied his weapon and reloaded during an eerily quiet lull in the gunfire. Schilcher said he didn’t assume it was safe until he saw a police officer standing over him at the Fort Lauderdale international airport.

He said he remained on the ground and was told not to move as authorities investigated unconfirmed reports of a second shooting.

3:00 p.m.

Officials said there were unconfirmed reports of additional shots fired at the international airport in Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward County sheriff’s office wrote on its Twitter account: “Active search: Unconfirmed reports of addt’l shots fired on airport property.”

Earlier, the shooting stopped all traffic at the airport. Passengers were evacuated from the terminal 2 baggage claim area. Passengers returned to the airport once officials said the lone gunman was in custody. But TV reports showed some passengers evacuating again, several looking panicked and ducking behind cars or hiding.

Witness Judah Fernandez told CNN he heard what he believed were the first shots, reentered the airport, but then rushed out again shortly later to the tarmac. “Everyone’s running now,” he said.