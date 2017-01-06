Senator: Airport gunman was carrying military ID



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) Updates on the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, Jan. 6 (all times Eastern Time.)

2:50 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson said the Fort Lauderdale airport gunman was carrying a military ID with the name Esteban Santiago, though it’s not clear if it belonged to him or to someone else.

Nelson did not spell the name for reporters during a news conference Friday. Nelson said the baggage claim area is a “soft target.” The airport had initially reported an “incident” in the baggage claim area.

Authorities said five people were killed and eight wounded in the shooting.

Nelson said a motive still hasn’t been determined.

2:30 p.m.

Authorities say five people were killed and eight were wounded after a lone suspect opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the information following Friday afternoon’s shooting.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that authorities “have an active crime scene investigation involving terminal 2.”

News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. Helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

1:50 p.m.

Miami area television stations reported at least six people were shot. News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.