UNDATED (KNTU) A light blanket of snow is slowly covering the city of Denton and multiple areas of the DFW area on Friday, Jan. 6.

According to the National Weather Service’s website it will continue snowing in the area, until around 4:00 PM Friday, accompanied with a low of about 22 degrees (Fahrenheit) and a wind chill between 8 and 13 degrees.

The forecast showed the chilly weather will continue through the weekend and Monday, until Tuesday when the temperatures will approach the low 70’s.