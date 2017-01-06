Today in History: Jan. 6

UNDATED (AP) Friday, Jan. 6, is the sixth day of 2017. There are 359 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On Jan. 6, 1967, U.S. Marines and South Vietnamese troops launched Operation Deckhouse Five, an offensive in the Mekong River delta. The 10-day operation reportedly claimed the lives of 21 Viet Cong fighters along with seven Americans.
- On this date:
- In 1017, Cnut the Great was crowned King of England at Old St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, just over a month following the death of his predecessor, Edmund II.
- In 1540, England’s King Henry VIII married his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves. (The marriage lasted about six months.)
- In 1759, George Washington and Martha Dandridge Custis were married in New Kent County, Virginia.
- In 1838, Samuel Morse and Alfred Vail gave the first successful public demonstration of their telegraph in Morristown, New Jersey.
- In 1912, New Mexico became the 47th state.
- In 1919, the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, died in Oyster Bay, New York, at age 60.
- In 1945, George Herbert Walker Bush married Barbara Pierce at the First Presbyterian Church in Rye, New York.
- In 1950, Britain recognized the Communist government of China.
- In 1974, year-round daylight saving time began in the United States on a trial basis as a fuel-saving measure in response to the OPEC oil embargo.
- In 1987, the U.S. Senate voted 88-4 to establish an 11-member panel to hold public hearings on the Iran-Contra affair.
- In 1994, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the leg by an assailant at Detroit’s Cobo Arena; four men, including the ex-husband of Kerrigan’s rival, Tonya Harding, went to prison for their roles in the attack. (Harding denied knowing about plans for the attack.)
- In 2001, with Vice President Al Gore presiding in his capacity as president of the Senate, Congress formally certified George W. Bush the winner of the bitterly contested 2000 presidential election.
- Ten years ago:
- At a Baptist church in Fort Worth, Texas, the Denver Broncos filed past the open casket of Darrent Williams, the promising cornerback who had been gunned down in a drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day.
- A large avalanche pushed two cars off the heavily traveled road at Berthoud Pass in Colorado, but no deaths resulted.
- Five years ago:
- A bomb exploded at a busy Damascus intersection, killing 25 people and wounding dozens in the second major attack in the Syrian capital in as many weeks.
- The Obama administration expanded the FBI’s more than eight-decades-old definition of rape to count men as victims for the first time and to drop the requirement that victims physically resisted their attackers.
- Roger Boisjoly, a NASA contractor who had repeatedly voiced concerns about the space shuttle Challenger before it exploded in 1986, died in Nephi, Utah, at age 73.
- New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien agreed to become Penn State’s new football coach. (O’Brien held the position for two seasons.)
- One year ago:
- North Korea said that it had conducted a powerful hydrogen bomb test, a claim greeted with widespread skepticism.
- Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Piazza were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- Actor-comedian Pat Harrington Jr., 86, died in Los Angeles.
- Birthdays:
- Country musician Joey, the CowPolka King (Riders in the Sky) is 68.
- Former FBI director Louis Freeh is 67.
- Rock singer-musician Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 66.
- Singer Jett Williams is 64.
- Rock musician Malcolm Young (AC-DC) is 64.
- Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is 62.
- World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is 60.
- Actor Scott Bryce is 59.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Kathy Sledge is 58.
- TV chef Nigella Lawson is 57.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Eric Williams (BLACKstreet) is 57.
- Movie director John Singleton is 49.
- Actor Aron Eisenberg is 48.
- Actor Norman Reedus is 48.
- TV personality Julie Chen is 47.
- Actor Danny Pintauro (TV: Who’s the Boss?) is 41.
- Actress Cristela Alonzo is 38.
- Actress Rinko Kikuchi is 36.
- Actor Eddie Redmayne is 35.
- NBA player Gilbert Arenas is 35.
- Actress-comedian Kate McKinnon (TV: Saturday Night Live) is 33.
- Rock singer Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) is 31.
- Thought for the day:
- “What this generation was bred to at television’s knees was not wisdom, but cynicism.” — Pauline Kael, American movie critic (1919-2001).