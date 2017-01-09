Airport shooting suspect makes court appearance



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) Developments on Monday, Jan. 9, about the suspect in the Florida airport shooting appearing in court (all times Eastern Standard Time).

12:05 p.m.

The Iraq war veteran accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding six at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim briefly appeared in federal court in Fort Lauderdale.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Valle explained the charges Esteban Santiago, 26, faces and told him the death penalty could apply during a 15-minute hearing.

Security was tight outside the courthouse with more than two-dozen officers in bulletproof vests. Santiago wore a red jumpsuit and was shackled at the wrists, stomach, and legs.

Santiago has been in custody since the Friday afternoon shooting. He answered the judge’s questions in a clear voice. He told the judge he worked for a security firm in Anchorage, Alaska, until November. He said he only has about $5 to $10 in the bank.

The judge set a detention hearing for Jan. 17 and an arraignment hearing on Jan. 23.

4:04 a.m.

Santiago’s initial court was expected to focus on ensuring he has a lawyer and setting future dates. Santiago has been held without bail since his arrest at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

An FBI agent said Santiago flew on a one-way ticket from Alaska to Florida with a handgun in his checked bag. Agents said he retrieved the gun and emerged from an airport bathroom firing.