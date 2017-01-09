Obama administration defends Streep comments on Trump



BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) Obama administration officials described Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 8 as a “thoughtful, carefully considered message” that reflected her deeply held beliefs.

Presidential spokesman Josh Earnest was talked about Streep’s comments denouncing Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter. He said it was a “fairly straightforward exercise of her First Amendment rights.”

Streep said “when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Trump responded on Twitter, calling Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and “a Hillary flunky who lost big.” He also defended himself against claims that he was mocking New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski.

Streep’s comments also drew a backlash among conservatives on social media, including Sen. John McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain. She’s a Fox News host who had been critical of Trump.

She tweeted, “This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won.” And, she added, “if people in Hollywood don’t start recognizing why and how — you will help him get re-elected.”