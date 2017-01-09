Philly sinkhole swallows car, interrupts utility services



PHILADELPHIA (AP) Philadelphia Water Department officials said a water main break on Sunday, Jan. 8, caused a sinkhole to open on a street in the city’s Fishtown section that was large enough to swallow two cars.

The 30-foot-by-10-foot hole developed when a section of East Boston Street collapsed after a six-inch water main broke sometime between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

The sinkhole absorbed one car and left another teetering on the edge. Twenty homes on the block were left without water. Gas service to six residences was shut off as a precaution.

Water department spokesman John DiGiulio said the street has been blocked off and repairs were to begin Monday on what is likely a problem with the sewer in the area.

Bottled water was provided to all affected residents.