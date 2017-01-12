Pompeo believes Russia meddled with US election



CAPITOL HILL (AP) Developments on Thursday, Jan. 12, about the confirmation hearing for Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., to become President elect-Donald Trump’s CIA director (all times Eastern Standard Time).

11:30 a.m.

Pompeo said Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election was an aggressive action taken by senior Russian leaders.

He said it’s pretty clear Russia worked to hack information and to have an impact on American democracy.

Trump has voiced skepticism that Russia was behind hacking of political sites. But he said Wednesday for the first time that he believes Russia was responsible for the hacking.

10:41 a.m.

Electricity went out in two Senate office buildings, interrupting Pompeo’s confirmation hearing.

A spokesman for the Architect of the Capitol said power was out in most of the Hart Senate Office Building and in some of the adjacent Dirksen building. Crews were working to restore power.

Pompeo’s hearing was moved to a new room.

10:30 a.m.

The lights went out in a Senate hearing room when the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee mentioned Russia.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., was delivering opening remarks at Pompeo’s hearing.

The committee went into recess as senators waited for the lights to come back on.

Warner’s remarks were on the committee’s promise to review the intelligence behind an assessment that Russia, and specifically President Vladimir Putin, interfered in the presidential election in an effort to get Trump elected.

10:40 a.m.

Pompeo took a tough stand against Russia and distanced himself from the president-elect.

Pompeo’s appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee came amid a testy standoff between Trump and the spy community over Russian activities during the presidential election.

In his opening remarks, Pompeo said Russia had reasserted itself aggressively by invading and occupying Ukraine, threatening Europe, and doing what he called “nothing” to help defeat Islamic State militants.

Trump has called for warmer relations with Moscow.