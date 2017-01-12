Sen. Warren questions HUD secretary-designate Carson



CAPITOL HILL (AP) Developments on Thursday, Jan. 12, during Ben Carson’s Senate House Committee confirmation hearing to serve as President-elect Donald Trump’s housing secretary (all times Eastern Standard Time).

12:00 p.m.

Ben Carson declined to guarantee that, if confirmed as housing secretary, no money from his department would benefit Trump or his family.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., pressed the famed neurosurgeon seeking assurances that “not one dollar” of Housing and Urban Development money would go to the Trumps. The family made its fortune in real estate.

Carson said it won’t be his intention to benefit an individual American. He said he will manage things to benefit all Americans.

He said if an extraordinary program benefited millions, but a particular individual were to receive $10, “am I going to say ‘no, the rest of you Americans can’t have it?'”

Carson said that “logic and common sense probably would be the best way.”

11:25 a.m.

Democratic senators questioned how Carson’s promise to cut hundreds of billions of dollars in annual spending squares with overseeing a department that serves millions of the poorest Americans.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said the call for a 10 percent budget cut for government agencies would send hundreds of thousands of families into a tailspin.

Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., questioned Carson on whether he supported the concept of rental assistance. Carson assured him that rental assistance was “essential.”

Carson said his philosophy on entitlement programs is that it would be cruel to remove them without providing an alternative.

10:59 a.m.

Carson said he chuckles when people question how his career as a neurosurgeon would apply to running a government agency.

He said the brain is capable of amazing things.

Carson said a good CEO doesn’t know everything about running a particular business. But he said a good CEO knows how to pick people and use their talents.

Carson said he’s been fortunate to move from the bottom up in life. He said true compassion is putting people in a situation where they can feel good about where they are going.

10:36 a.m.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced Carson as having the values, compassion, and drive needed to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Rubio ran against Carson for the Republican presidential nomination. He said he got to know Carson well during the campaign.

Rubio said Carson is a leader who knows how to overcome tough obstacles. He said people have literally put their lives in his hands as a neurosurgeon.