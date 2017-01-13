Spacewalking astronauts upgrading orbiting lab’s power grid



CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) Astronauts took another spacewalk to plug in new and better batteries outside the International Space Station on Thursday, Jan. 13.

It’s the same type of job that was conducted the previous Friday 250 miles up.

The spacewalkers will plug in three lithium-ion batteries, the latest in space tech. That’s on top of three hooked up last week.

The station’s robotic handyman saved the spacewalkers considerable time by removing the old nickel-hydrogen batteries in advance and positioning the new ones. The long-armed robot is named Dextre, short for dexterous.

NASA officials said the lithium-ion batteries are critical long-term upgrades to the station’s solar power system.

Pesquet is the first French spacewalker in 15 years.