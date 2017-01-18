GM to add or keep 7,000 US jobs, make $1 billion factory investment



DETROIT (AP) General Motors plans to invest $1 billion in U.S. factories and add thousands of new white-collar jobs.

The measures have been in the works for years, but were announced Tuesday, Jan. 17, after criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.

In all, a GM official said the company will create or keep 7,000 jobs in the next few years, including about 7,000 at factories. Another 5,000 new positions will be created at its auto financing arm, and to develop new technologies.

President-elect Donald Trump attacked GM and other automakers for building vehicles in Mexico and shipping them to the U.S and had threatened to tax GM for importing the compact Chevrolet Cruze. While GM builds hatchback Cruzes in Mexico, most Cruze sales are Ohio-built sedans.

While Trump demanded the auto industry build more cars in the United States, the GM official said these latest actions were planned well before the election — but acknowledged that it was a good time to announce new jobs in the U.S.