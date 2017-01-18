Obama: Expansion of LGBT rights not reversible



WASHINGTON (AP) President Barack Obama said he doesn’t think the expansion of LGBT rights in the U.S. is reversible.

In his final presidential news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Obama said society’s attitudes have changed too much to turn back the clock on these issues.

He said there’s still more work to do on the subject, but that acceptance by young people like his daughters has made a difference.

Obama also said he “could not be prouder” of the country’s transformation on these issues, most of it coming during his tenure as president.

He gave credit to individuals and couples who he said were courageous in saying “this is who I am and I’m proud of it.”

That, he said, helped open people’s minds and hearts and the legal system eventually caught up.