Dairy farmers spray EU HQ to push demands for better prices



BRUSSELS (AP) Dairy farmers from across the European Union sprayed the EU’s headquarters with milk powder, on Monday, Jan. 23, to protest the crisis in their sector.

Many farmers were driven to the brink of bankruptcy as their sector was hit with sagging prices and production costs squeezing profits.

The EU’s executive Commission approved some support measures over the past year, but the farmers fear that releasing more milk powder on the market would further complicate their plight.

The EU did away with a complicated milk quota system two years ago, allowing for an increase in production at a time when sanctions against Russia also hit the sector.