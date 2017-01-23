Doctor calls the Bushes ‘the most humble people’



HOUSTON (AP) Developments on Monday, Jan. 23, about the medical treatment of former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush at a Houston hospital (all times Central Standard Time).

10:55 a.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara have touched the medical staff at a Houston hospital with their humility.

One of their physicians, Dr. Amy Mynderse, told reporters that when she informed the former president, 92, she would be speaking at a news conference, he replied: “About what?”

Bush has been in the hospital for more than a week being treated for pneumonia, and former first lady Barbara Bush was treated at the same facility for bronchitis.

Mynderse said Bush appeared incredulous that people would want to know about him.

“They’re so humble. They truly are the most humble people,” she said.

Doctors said the 41st president is still recovering from pneumonia but that he will be moved from the intensive care unit.

10:45 a.m.

Doctors said former President Bush is sitting up, laughing, joking, and asking when he can go home.

Dr. Amy Mynderse said he was hooked up to a ventilator for several days last week. She called him “not your average 92-year-old.”

Mynderse said the former president has been sitting up in bed watching TV, asking for oyster stew and said that he wants to go home.

10:15 a.m.

Bush was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the hospital Jan. 14. Doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and put him on a ventilator in the ICU to assist his breathing. The breathing tube was removed Friday.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday that the former president’s vital signs were normal and that doctors hoped he could be moved out of intensive care in the next day or so.

10:10 a.m.

Doctors said former first lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the Houston hospital where she underwent treatment for bronchitis.

Mrs. Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital last Wednesday, just a matter of days after her husband. She is 91 and he is 92.

Barbara Bush was told she could return home Sunday, but family spokesman Jim McGrath said she opted to stay one more night in the hospital to fully recover and to stay close to her husband.

The Bushes have been married for more than seven decades — the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history.