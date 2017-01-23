Today in History: Jan. 23

UNDATED (AP) Monday, Jan. 23, is the 23rd day of 2017. There are 342 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On Jan. 23, 1933, the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the so-called “Lame Duck Amendment,” was ratified when Missouri approved it.
- On this date:
- In 1516, King Ferdinand II of Aragon, who with his late queen consort, Isabella of Castile, sponsored the first voyage of Christopher Columbus in 1492, died in Madrigalejo, Spain.
- In 1789, Georgetown University was established in present-day Washington, D.C.
- In 1845, Congress decided all U.S. national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
- In 1937, 17 people went on trial in Moscow during Josef Stalin’s “Great Purge.” All were convicted of conspiracy; all but four were executed.
- In 1944, Norwegian painter Edvard Munch (The Scream) died near Oslo at age 80.
- In 1950, the Israeli Knesset approved a resolution affirming Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
- In 1964, the 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, eliminating the poll tax in federal elections, was ratified when South Dakota became the 38th state to endorse it.
- In 1968, North Korea seized the Navy intelligence ship USS Pueblo, charging its crew with being on a spying mission. The crew was released 11 months later.
- In 1977, the original TV mini-series Roots, based on the Alex Haley novel, began airing on ABC.
- In 1989, surrealist artist Salvador Dali died in his native Figueres, Spain, at age 84.
- In 1995, the Supreme Court, in McKennon vs. Nashville Banner Publishing Co., ruled that companies accused of firing employees illegally could not escape liability by later finding a lawful reason to justify the dismissal.
- In 1997, a panel of experts gathered by the National Cancer Institute concluded that “each woman should decide for herself” whether to start having mammograms as early as her 40s — a recommendation that infuriated the American Cancer Society.
- Ten years ago:
- In his State of the Union address, President George W. Bush implored Congress to give his plan to send more U.S. troops to Iraq a chance to work.
- A new rule requiring U.S. airline passengers to show a passport upon their return from Mexico, Canada, or the Caribbean took effect.
- E. Howard Hunt, who helped organize the Watergate break-in, leading to the downfall of Richard Nixon’s presidency, died in Miami at age 88.
- Five years ago:
- Republican presidential contenders Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich clashed repeatedly in heated, personal terms in a crackling campaign debate in Tampa, Florida.
- In a rare defeat for law enforcement, the Supreme Court unanimously agreed police could not install GPS technology to track suspects without first getting a judge’s approval.
- One year ago:
- A blizzard with hurricane-force winds brought much of the East Coast to a standstill, dumping as much as 3 feet of snow, stranding tens of thousands of travelers and shutting down Washington, D.C., and New York City.
- Gracie Gold bounced back from a shaky short program with a flawless free skate to win her second U.S. Figure Skating title at the championship in St. Paul, Minnesota.
- Birthdays:
- Actress Jeanne Moreau is 89.
- Actress Chita Rivera is 84.
- Actor-director Lou Antonio is 83.
- Jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton is 74.
- Actor Gil Gerard is 74.
- Actor Rutger Hauer is 73.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Jerry Lawson is 73.
- Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., is 70.
- Singer Anita Pointer is 69.
- Actor Richard Dean Anderson is 67.
- Rock musician Bill Cunningham is 67.
- Rock singer Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) is 64.
- Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is 64.
- Princess Caroline of Monaco is 60.
- Singer Anita Baker is 59.
- Reggae musician Earl Falconer (UB40) is 58.
- Actor Boris McGiver is 55.
- Actress Gail O’Grady is 54.
- Actress Mariska Hargitay is 53.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Marc Nelson is 46.
- Actress Tiffani Thiessen is 43.
- Rock musician Nick Harmer (Death Cab for Cutie) is 42.
- Christian rock musician Nick DePartee (Kutless) is 32.
- Singer-actress Rachel Crow is 19.
- Thought for the day:
- “It is easy to get a thousand prescriptions but hard to get one single remedy.” — Chinese proverb.