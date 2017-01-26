Border Patrol chief out day after Trump border fence decree



WASHINGTON (AP) The chief of the Border Patrol has left the agency that’s in charge of securing America’s borders with Mexico and Canada.

According to a U.S. official and a former official, Border Patrol agents were told that Mark Morgan was no longer on the job as of Thursday, Jan. 26. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Morgan resigned or was asked to leave.

The U.S. official wasn’t authorized to discuss the move before a public announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity. The former official asked not to be identified before a government announcement.

Morgan’s departure came a day after President Donald Trump announced plans to build a wall at the Mexican border and hire 5,000 Border Patrol agents.