Doomsday Clock moves forward 30 seconds



UNDATED (KNTU) The Doomsday Clock was moved 30 seconds closer to midnight on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said reckless language over nuclear weapons and a growing disregard of scientific expertise on climate change put humanity in its greatest peril for more than 50 years.

Now at two and a half minutes to midnight, the clock is the closest to midnight since 1953 when the U.S. and the Soviet Union both tested hydrogen bombs.

For the first time in the 70-year history of the clock, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board decided to act, in part, based on the words of a single person: Donald Trump, the new president of the United States.

The decision was made by the board in consultation with the Bulletin’s Board of Sponsors, which includes 15 Nobel Laureates.

In January 2016, the Doomsday Clock’s minute hand did not change, remaining at three minutes before midnight. The Clock was changed in 2015 from five to three minutes to midnight, the closest it had been since the arms race of the 1980s.

In its statement about the change, the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board noted: “Over the course of 2016, the global security landscape darkened as the international community failed to come effectively to grips with humanity’s most pressing existential threats, nuclear weapons and climate change . This already-threatening world situation was the backdrop for a rise in strident nationalism worldwide in 2016, including in a U.S. presidential campaign during which the eventual victor, Donald Trump, made disturbing comments about the use and proliferation of nuclear weapons and expressed disbelief in the overwhelming scientific consensus on climate change.”

The board added that the decision to move the clock ahead less than a full minute — something it has never before done — reflected the simple reality that Trump has been president only a matter of days.

The board’s statement continued: “Just the same, words matter, and President Trump has had plenty to say over the last year. Both his statements and his actions as president-elect have broken with historical precedent in unsettling ways. He has made ill-considered comments about expanding the U.S. nuclear arsenal. He has shown a troubling propensity to discount or outright reject expert advice related to international security, including the conclusions of intelligence experts. And his nominees to head the Energy Department and the Environmental Protection Agency dispute the basics of climate science. In short, even though he has just taken office, the president’s intemperate statements, lack of openness to expert advice, and questionable cabinet nominations have already made a bad international security situation worse.”

The board also expressed concern about the greater global context of nuclear and climate issues:

On nuclear issues: “The United States and Russia-which together possess more than 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons-remained at odds in a variety of theaters, from Syria to Ukraine to the borders of NATO; both countries continued wide-ranging modernizations of their nuclear forces, and serious arms control negotiations were nowhere to be seen. North Korea conducted its fourth and fifth underground nuclear tests and gave every indication it would continue to develop nuclear weapons delivery capabilities. Threats of nuclear warfare hung in the background as Pakistan and India faced each other warily across the Line of Control in Kashmir after militants attacked two Indian army bases.”

In surveying the status of climate matters: “The climate change outlook was somewhat less dismal (in 2016) — but only somewhat. In the wake of the landmark Paris climate accord, the nations of the world have taken some actions to combat climate change, and global carbon dioxide emissions were essentially flat in 2016, compared to the previous year. Still, they have not yet started to decrease; the world continues to warm. Keeping future temperatures at less-than-catastrophic levels requires reductions in greenhouse gas emissions far beyond those agreed to in Paris-yet little appetite for additional cuts was in evidence at the November climate conference in Marrakech.”

In addition to the general statement from the board, some individuals gave more thoughts.