Sharp lifts Stars to 4-3 win over Sabres



DALLAS, Texas (KNTU) A season filled with injures, players underperforming, and bad luck have kept the Stars from the heights they were at a year ago.

All things considered, three points out of a playoff spot at the All-Star break isn’t bad.

Patrick Sharp netted a pair of goals, including the game winner, as the Dallas Stars edged past the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The goals were Sharp’s fifth and sixth of the season, good for eleven points and a low number for the veteran who’s been plagued by injures and has been struggling to find his stride in recent weeks.

Also like games in recent weeks, Dallas got off on the wrong foot as Buffalo’s Evander Kane whistled around defenseman John Klingberg. The 25 year old defenseman sent a shot over Stars goalie Antti Niemi to give the Sabres an early 1-0 lead.

The tally was the seventh consecutive game where Dallas had given up the first goal.

Left winger Matt Moulson sent one by Niemi less than six minutes later to make it 2-0.

Head coach Lindy Ruff elected to replace Niemi with Kari Lehtonen to start the second period, making it the third consecutive game Niemi was pulled from a start.

The Stars offense finally found it’s groove 11 minutes into the first period, when Sharp netted his first goal of the night off a feed from Klingberg.

Captain Jamie Benn tied the game at 2-2 just 42 seconds into the middle frame on somewhat of a controversial play. Buffalo challenged that Benn was offsides coming into the offensive zone, but the officials ruled the play inconclusive on review.

Less than 12 minutes later, Dallas found their first lead of the night on Sharp’s second goal, this time on a snipe from the top of the right circle.

The Sabres lended an unwilling had to the Stars with just under five minutes to play in the second period, as a net mouth scramble saw Buffalo defenseman Cody Franson push the puck into his own net.

Center Tyler Seguin received credit for the score as the last Dallas player to touch the puck, tying him with Patrick Eaves for his team leading 18th goal of the year.

Buffalo’s Kane added his second goal of the night in the dying minutes of the middle period to make it a 4-3 contest.

Lehtonen took over the final period for the Stars, stopping all 16 shots he faced in the frame to give Dallas their 20th win of the season.

The Stars now have four days off for the NHL’s annual All-Star break. They’ll be back in action at home on Tuesday, Jan. 31 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.