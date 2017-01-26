White House says it will keep communication open with Mexico



PHILADELPHIA (AP) Presidential press secretary Sean Spicer said the Trump administration “will keep the lines of communication open” with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto after he canceled a planned visit to Washington.

Pena Nieto tweeted on Thursday, Jan. 26, he was scrapping the White House trip, set for a week later. That word came hours after Trump tweeted their meeting should be canceled if Mexico refused to pay for a border wall.

The developments came a day after Trump said he would jump-start construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting “sanctuary cities.”

Spicer said the administration will “look for a date to schedule something in the future.”