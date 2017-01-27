AP-NORC Poll: Broad worries about potential health care loss



WASHINGTON (AP) A new poll finds “Obamacare” still has Americans divided, but a majority worries that many people will lose coverage if the 2010 health overhaul is repealed.

It’s the latest twist in the long-running political standoff over health care.

The AP-NORC poll released on Friday, Jan. 27, found that 56 percent of U.S. adults were “extremely” or “very” concerned many people will lose health insurance if the law were to be repealed.

That included more than 8 in 10 Democrats, nearly half of independents and more than 1 in 5 Republicans. Another 45 percent of Republicans said they were “somewhat” concerned.

The poll has served as a reality check for Republicans trying to repeal and replace the law. Many provisions enjoy broad popularity. The exception: the requirement that most Americans are required to carry health insurance or face fines.