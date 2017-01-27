Thousands gather for anti-abortion march



WASHINGTON (AP) Thousands of abortion opponents gathered in the shadow of the Washington Monument on Friday, Jan. 27, for an annual rally that’s taken on new energy this year with President Donald Trump in office.

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the crowd gathered for the March for Life, the first time a sitting vice president has done so. His visit prompted extra security for the annual rally, which marked the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.

Glenn Miller, a 60-year-old cabinet maker from Coventry, Connecticut, said this was his fourth march and it was easily the most enthusiastic. He said Trump had given a voice to those who oppose abortion and that the previous administration “didn’t care.”

He said he voted for Trump reluctantly because he didn’t feel like he had a choice. He said he had been encouraged by the administration’s actions on abortion so far.