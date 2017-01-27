Trump plans phone call with Putin



UNDATED (AP) President Donald Trump’s senior adviser said U.S. sanctions against Russia and other issues would be on the table when the president talks by phone Saturday, Jan. 28, with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kellyanne Conway said on Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Friday the president will be receptive if Putin wants to have a serious conversation about how to defeat Islamic extremists.

Barack Obama’s administration and the European Union slapped Moscow with sanctions for its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and support for a pro-Russia insurgency in eastern Ukraine. Relations have plunged to post-Cold War lows over Ukraine, Putin’s backing of Syrian President Bashar Assad, and allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. elections.

Besides his call Saturday with Putin, an administration official said Trump has calls scheduled with the leaders of France and Germany.

With all the foreign contacts, presidential spokesman Sean Spicer tweeted Friday that Trump was getting the most out of his first week in office.

In Congress, two senators have issued warnings to the Trump administration about its dealings with Russia.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is against any attempt to lift sanctions against Russia.

The chairman of the Armed Services Committee has taken a hard line against Moscow and has a dim view of trying to reset relations with Russian leaders.

McCain said if Trump does not “reject such a reckless course,” he will work to pass legislation that would require the president to get approval from Congress before sanctions can be lifted.

He said Trump should remember that Putin is “a murderer and a thug who seeks to undermine American national security interests at every turn.”

For Trump to think otherwise, McCain said, “would be naïve and dangerous.”

Also, the Senate’s highest ranking Democrat announced he would vote against the president’s nominee for secretary of state.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., questioned whether Rex Tillerson would back any new sanctions against Russia.

The Senate minority leader also said Tillerson would not definitively rule out creation of a Muslim registry in the U.S. during his confirmation hearing. And Schumer said Tillerson wouldn’t “lift a finger to fight climate change.”

Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil CEO, said he doesn’t support “a blanket-type rejection of any particular group of people.” He said climate change does exist and the risk is great enough to warrant action.

Despite opposition from Schumer and other Democrats, the Republicna-led Senate is expected to confirm Tillerson.