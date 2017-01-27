UK prime minister lays Arlington wreath



ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) British Prime Minister Theresa May laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 27.

The ceremony came in advance of her meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Dressed in black and flanked by a military honor guard, May walked along the broad avenue leading to the white marble tomb, accompanied by Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, the U.S. military commander for Washington.

She laid a wreath of red poppies, then paused silently while a military bugler played “Taps.” May wiped away sniffles as she walked up the stairs to the cemetery’s neoclassical museum.

In a speech Thursday in Philadelphia, May signaled she would be more reluctant than some of her predecessors to commit to foreign military engagements like the Iraq War.