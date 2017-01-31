Mavs stun Cavaliers 104-97



DALLAS (KNTU) The Mavs somehow made it two wins in a row with a 104-97 victory over the Cavs on Monday, Jan 30.

Combined with a win the previous night in San Antonio, the consecutive wins have come against two of the top teams in the league.

Led by Yogi Ferrell, the Mavs were able to take an early lead late in the first quarter lead and hold onto it the entire game to get the win. The 23-year-old Ferrell made only his second career start Monday — his first coming in Sunday’s win against the Spurs.

With Deron Williams on the shelf due to injury, Ferrell was signed to a 10-day contract on Jan. 28, and has come in without missing a step. The former Indiana Hoosiers star put up 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, and four steals in 38 minutes against the Cavaliers.

Harrison Barnes led all scorers with 24 points and added 11 boards to finish with a double-double. Dirk Nowitzki clocked 24 minutes but only added eight points and six rebounds, however he finished the game with a plus-minus of +24.

On the other end, the Cavs struggled in recent games, and it continued.

Lebron James led all Cavs scorers — per usual — with 23 points but did not get much help. The lineup lacked cohesiveness with Kevin Love and JR Smith still injured. Head coach Tye Lue was still having trouble figuring out how to properly utilize their latest acquisition, shooting guard Kyle Korver.

Korver is a shooter but hasn’t been able to get his hands on the ball enough. In 26 minutes of game time, he scored just four points on 1-of-2 shooting.

Monday’s loss makes it seven of the last 11 for the Cavs with James and Kyrie Irving continuing to try to right the ship in their fellow stars’ absences.

The Mavericks look to build on their win streak on Feb. 1 when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.