President Trump meets pharmaceutical industry representatives



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump said Tuesday, Jan. 31, he wants to lower drug prices and bring pharmaceutical companies back to the United States.

Trump met with drug company executives at the White House. “We’re going to be changing a lot of the rules” and promised to end “global freeloading,” he said.

He also vowed to reduce the prices of Medicare and Medicaid.

Among the attendees were executives from the drug companies Novatis, Merck, Worldwide Pharmaceuticals-Johnson & Johnson, and Amgen.

Trump promised the group he will soon name a “fantastic person” to head the Food and Drug Administration.