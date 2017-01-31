Travel ban throws research, academic exchange into turmoil



BOSTON (AP) Officials at universities across the U.S. said Tuesday, Jan. 31, that President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries was disrupting research projects and academic exchanges in such fields as medicine and engineering.

For example, collaboration between HIV researchers at Harvard and in Iran was now in question. And a new engineering program for Iranian students was on hold in Indiana.

Meanwhile, thousands of academics abroad have called for a boycott of conferences in America.

Some fear the travel ban could undermine vital research and cost the U.S. its role as the world leader in innovation.