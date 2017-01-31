Trump Cabinet nomination process inching along



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments in Congress on Tuesday, Jan. 31, about President Donald Trump Cabinet nominations (all times Eastern Standard Time).

2:00 p.m.

The confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s choice to head the Labor Department was again postponed.

A spokeswoman for the Senate panel that had been set to hold Andrew Puzder’s hearing Feb. 7 said the fast food CEO’s financial and other statements have not been filed to the panel. No new date for the session was set.

It’s at least the third postponement for the head of CKE Restaurants, Inc. The company owns Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.

Union leaders and Democrats said Puzder is ill-suited to head the Cabinet agency that enforces protections for workers. Puzder is against much of their agenda, including a big hike in the minimum wage.

Trump nominated Puzder on Dec. 9.

1:25 p.m.

Democrats used an obscure Senate rule to delay the committee vote on attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions.

After Democratic senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee gave lengthy speeches opposing Sessions for several hours, chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said the vote would be delayed until Wednesday. Sessions was expected to be approved by the panel.

By giving lengthy speeches, Democrats triggered a rule that doesn’t allow committees to be in session for two hours past the start of the Senate day. That rule is generally waived.

In their speeches, Democrats questioned whether the Alabama Republican could be independent of President Donald Trump as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer. Sessions was one of Trump’s first and strongest supporters.

1:20 p.m.

A Senate panel voted favorably for the nomination of Linda McMahon to lead the Small Business Administration.

The 18-1 vote in the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee moves McMahon’s nomination to the full Senate for consideration. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., cast the lone “no” vote.

McMahon is the former chief executive of World Wrestling Entertainment. She ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in Connecticut but has remained active in politics as a donor to Republican candidates and causes.

The Small Business Administration helps people get training and financing to start or expand their company. McMahon said she would make it a priority to review the agency’s disaster assistance programs.

McMahon has emphasized her business roots helping to getting the wrestling business up and running and eventually employing more than 800 people.

1:15 p.m.

The Senate confirmed Elaine Chao to serve as the president’s Transportation secretary.

The vote was 93-6.

Chao is an experienced Washington hand. She was labor secretary under President George W. Bush, and is the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

McConnell voted present.

Chao would be a lead actor in pursuing Trump’s promise to invest $1 trillion to improve highways, rail service, and other infrastructure projects.

12:05 p.m.

A Senate committee approved Republican donor and charter school advocate Betsy DeVos for education secretary, even as two Republican senators expressed some reservations.

After a heated morning debate, senators on the Health, Education, Pensions and Labor Committee voted 12-11 along partisan lines to support DeVos’ nomination, sending it to the full Senate for action.

But two prominent Republicans on the committee, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, expressed their skepticism over DeVos. They said they are not yet sure whether they will vote for her on the Senate floor.

Murkowski said DeVos had yet to prove that she deeply cares about America’s struggling schools and its children. Murkowski said the nominee had not yet earned her full support.

11:20 a.m.

The AFL-CIO urged the Senate to reject President Trump’s pick for to lead the Labor Department.

Federation President Richard L. Trumka wrote in a letter to senators that Andrew Puzder’s nomination “betrays the promise (Trump) made to put working people first.”

He added that Puzder’s record as CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc., could risk government protections on overtime and worker safety. He noted that Puzder was opposed to a big hike in the minimum wage and could “torpedo” pay rules on certain federal contracts.

Puzder has said that “the right government policies can” produce more jobs and better wages.

Democrats have widely panned Puzder’s nomination in similar terms. But Republicans control the Senate and there was no sign Puzder’s confirmation was imperiled.

11:10 a.m.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said she was disturbed that President Trump removed the energy secretary from a permanent positon on the National Security Council. Trump removed the energy chief as part of a shake-up that also ousted the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of national intelligence.

Cantwell, the senior Democrat on the Senate energy panel, said the energy secretary has a key role in safeguarding the nation’s nuclear stockpile. Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, a nuclear physicist, played a crucial role in developing the 2015 agreement aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Cantwell said “now is not the time to remove the energy secretary” from the national security post, noting that the Iran deal is “based so much on science.”

11:00 a.m.

Republican and Democratic senators clashed over the nomination of Betsy DeVos as education secretary.

As the Senate Health, Education, Pensions and Labor Committee prepared to vote on the nomination, Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., lamented Democrats’ fierce opposition.

He said he respects his colleagues and doesn’t question their motives or votes but thinks “their concerns are misplaced.”

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the top Democrat on the committee said it was clear that DeVos was “the wrong choice.”

Murray charged that DeVos has spent her family’s wealth to push “extreme anti-student ideology” siphoning money away from public schools “toward taxpayer funded private school vouchers, with little accountability, for just a few.”

Murray also questioned whether DeVos used quotes from an Obama administration official without attribution in her responses to questions.

In response to a question on LGBT rights, DeVos wrote to Murray, “Every child deserves to attend school in a safe, supportive environment where they can learn, thrive, and grow.”

The quote appears to closely track a statement by Vanita Gupta, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, in a May press release.

Murray said many of DeVos’ responses “look copied and pasted from previous statements.”

The Washington Post was first to report on the coincidences.

10:44 a.m.

Senate Finance Committee votes to confirm the president’s picks for health and Treasury secretary were indefinitely postponed after Democrats boycotted the meeting.

Democratic senators held an abruptly called briefing for reporters outside the hearing room. They said they were demanding more information about the two nominees, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., to be Health secretary and financier Steve Mnuchin to head the Treasury Department.

The Democrats cited separate newspaper reports about Price’s trading in a health company stock and Mnuchin’s behavior involving foreclosures when he was a banker.

Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said he planned to reschedule the votes but did not say when. He said Democrats “ought to stop posturing and acting like idiots.”

10:35 a.m.

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee said she will vote against attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said she can’t reconcile the independence required in the job “with the partisanship this nominee has exhibited.” Sessions was one of Trump’s earliest supporters.

The Senate Judiciary Committee was meeting to continue consideration of Sessions’ nomination.

Feinstein also praised Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general who was fired by Trump on Monday after she publicly questioned the constitutionality of his refugee and immigration ban.

“That statement took a steel spine to stand up and say no,” Feinstein said. “That is what an attorney general must be willing and able to do.”

Feinstein said she has “no confidence” Sessions would do that.

10:20 a.m.

Sessions said he had no role in helping the Trump administration draft its executive order on refugees and immigration.

In responses to Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., about his involvement in writing executive orders, Sessions wrote: “None. Neither I, nor any of my current staff, had such a role.”

Leahy asked the question on Jan. 25 in reference to orders involving immigration. Sessions returned the written answers Monday.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Grassley defended Sessions, who has been one of President Trump’s strongest supporters.

“It’s not clear to me why it would be a problem even if he had been involved,” Grassley said.

10:00 a.m.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee backed Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., for Interior secretary and former Gov. Rick Perry, R-Texas, for Energy secretary.

The president’s nominees met little resistance with the committee voting 16-6 for Zinke and 16-7 for Perry.

The nominations now go to the full Senate.