Trump delays signing executive order



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump delayed signing an executive order aimed at strengthening cybersecurity.

Trump had been expected to sign the order in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It’s unclear what’s behind the delay.

An administration official said the order would charge the head of the Office of Management and Budget with assessing the security risk to computer networks across the executive branch of government.

The official said the order also would direct agency heads to develop plans to modernize information technology infrastructure.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the executive order hadn’t been publicly released.