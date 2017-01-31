Trump sued by San Francisco over immigrants



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) The City of San Francisco is suing President Donald Trump, claiming an executive order over immigrant-protecting “sanctuary cities” is unconstitutional and a severe invasion of the city’s sovereignty.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday, Jan. 31, alleges Trump was trying to coerce local authorities into abandoning sanctuary city laws and policies, which San Francisco has adopted.

The president signed an order in the past week to withdraw funding from sanctuary cities that decline to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. It didn’t specify what kind of money could be pulled.

San Francisco receives about $1.2 billion a year in federal funding. The suit argues the city is safer when all people, including those in the country illegally, feel safe reporting crimes.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera said the order violates state’s rights as well as the rule of law.

In addition, Democratic state lawmakers in California advanced a bill to provide statewide sanctuary for immigrants.

It’s California Democrats’ first formal effort to resist the president’s immigration policies.

The Senate Public Safety Committee approved SB54 in a 5-2 party-line vote on Tuesday.

Democrats said the legislation was necessary to prevent fear of deportation in families with members living in California without authorization.

Cory Salzillo of the California State Sheriffs’ Association said law enforcement officers at all levels of government must work together to keep people safe.

The legislation now goes to the California Senate Appropriations Committee.