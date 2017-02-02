Australian ambassador visits White House



WASHINGTON (AP) The Trump administration was trying to clean up after President Donald Trump’s contentious phone call with Australia’s prime minister.

Chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon met with Joe Hockey, Australia’s ambassador to the U.S., at the White House on Thursday, Feb. 2. An official said they conveyed to the ambassador Trump’s “deep admiration” for the Australian people.

Trump and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull spoke by phone over the weekend, but the call ended earlier than scheduled, after about 30 minutes. That’s about half as long as some of Trump’s recent calls with other leaders.

The president expressed frustration during the call over an Obama administration refugee deal with Australia.

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer deepened the condemnation of the deal, saying Trump was “unbelievably disappointed” in the agreement.

Spicer said the president was “very strong” in his call with Australia’s prime minister.

He said Trump was particularly concerned the deal would allow mostly Muslim refugees rejected by Australia to be resettled in the United States.

The tensions between Trump and Turnbull were first reported by The Washington Post.

An administration official disputed a report that Trump ended the call by hanging up on Turnbull. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the call publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning, Trump said Americans shouldn’t worry about his “tough” phone calls with world leaders. “We have to be tough,” he said.

Trump said the world was “in trouble” and other countries had been taking advantage of the United States, but his administration would “straighten it out.”