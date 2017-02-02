Latest from KNTU:

Current releases 2.2.2017

0
By on · Jazz

LisaHilton

Current Releases 2.2.17
HEAVY
A.G.N.Z. Chance Meeting
Eric Alexander Second Impression
Joey Alexander Countdown
The BBB ft. Bernie Dresel Live N’ Bernin’
Till Bronner The Good Life
Joshua Breakstone 88
Will Calhoun Celebrating Elvin Jones
Michael Davis Hip-Bone Big Band
D-Erania Language of the Heart
The Girshevich Trio Algorithmic Society
Gordon Goodwin’s Little Phat Band An Elusive Man
Eric Hargett Trio Steppin’ Up
Mike Jones Trio Roaring
Saltman Knowles Almost
Alex Levine Quartet Towards The Center
Rale Micic Night Music
Bob Mintzer All L.A. Band
Phil Norman Tentet Then & Now
Jimmy O’Connell Sixtet Arrhythmia
One O’Clock Lab Band Lab 2016
Dave Stryker Eight Track II
trioKAIT Casual
Cory Weeds Quintet ft. David Hazeltine It’s Easy to Remember
MEDIUM
Alyssa Allgood Out of the Blue
Ben Adkins Salmagundi
Michael Blanco Spirit Forward
Will Bonness Halcyon
George Cables The George Cables Songbook
Tom Cohen Joyride
The Cookers The Call of the Wild and Peaceful Heart
Dan Costa Suite Tres Rios
Tom Harrell Something Gold, Something Blue
Steve Heckman Legacy: A Coltrane Tribute
Lisa Hilton*** Day & Night
Bob Holz A Vision Forward
Norah Jones Day Breaks
The Stan Kenton Legacy Orchestra Storming Through the South
Duffy King Acoustically Speaking
Jan Kus Quartet Faith
Mike LeDonne &The Groover Quartet That Feelin’
Jeff Libman Strange Beauty
The Dave Liebman Group Expansions Live
Donny McCaslin Beyond Now
Tom McCormick South Beat
Silvano Monasterios Partly Sunny
Space Orphan Shut Up About The Sun
Dan Pratt Hymn For The Happy Man
Throttle Elevator Music*** Retrospective
Tim Ray Trio Windows
Bria Skonberg Bria
Jim Snidero MD66
Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra Basically Baker Vol.2
Ben Wendel What We Bring
LIGHT
Soul Basement What We Leave Behind
Johnny Boyd Someday Dreams Of You
Jane Bunnett & Maqueque Oddara
George Burton The Truth Of What I Am > The Narcissist
Kristin Chenoweth The Art of Elegance
Larry Corban Corban Nation
Barbara Dane ft. Tammy Hall Throw It Away
Gene Ess Absurdist Theater
Gabriel Espinosa Songs of Bacharach and Manzanero
Throttle Elevator Music IV
Orrin Evans #knowingishalfthebattle
Adrienne Fenemor Blues Jam
Steve Gadd Band Way Back Home
Derrick Hodge The Second
Carolyn Lee Jones In a Long White Room
Kenia On We Go
Takuya Kuroda Zigzagger
Metalwood Twenty
Organic Trio*** Saturn’s Spell
Jeff Richman Sizzle
Tierney Sutton Band The Sting Variations
Allison Adams Tucker Wanderlust
Rebekah Victoria & Jazzkwest*** #OldFashionedTwitterTwit
Dave Victorino Boleros, Ballads, and Bossa Novas
Lori Williams Behind the Smiles
***= brand new this week
Share.

Related Posts