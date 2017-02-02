Ex-inmate: Prisoners were upset over poor conditions



SMYRNA, Del. (AP) Developments on Thursday, Feb. 2, about the hostage situation at a Delaware prison which prompted a lockdown of all the state’s prisons (all times Eastern Standard Time).

3:20 p.m.

A former death row inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center where inmates took employees hostage said the prisoners were protesting what he called “inhumane” conditions at the facility.

Isaiah McCoy said several inmates who were in the building where the incident took place called him while the standoff was underway. McCoy said the inmates told him they were tired of the “oppression” and “misconduct” at the facility.

McCoy would not say whether the inmates he spoke to were the hostage-takers or were just in Building C at the time. He would not provide the names of any of the inmates.

He said the inmates’ nonviolent means of raising their concerns hadn’t been effective.

McCoy was released from prison in January after being acquitted of all charges in a retrial for a drug-related killing. McCoy said he served about 5 1/2 years at the Vaughn Correctional Center.

2:45 p.m.

The head of the corrections officers’ union in Delaware said he believed inmates had practiced taking over a prison before they took three guards and a counselor hostage.

Geoffrey Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said the prison agency has had staffing, salary, and retention troubles for about the past decade.

Authorities said inmates used sharpened objects to take the hostages. Two were released, the counselor was rescued, and Sgt. Steven Floyd died.

Klopp said Floyd was forced into a closet and yelled to other officers who were coming to help that the inmates had set a trap. Klopp said Floyd’s warning saved his fellow officers’ lives.

Klopp said he thinks Floyd was killed by the inmates. Authorities had yet to say how Floyd died.

He said Floyd was the first corrections officer in Delaware to be killed. Klopp said he was a dedicated officer with a wife, children, and grandchildren and that he worked overtime to help put his children through college.

11:10 a.m.

Authorities said inmates used “sharp instruments” to take over Delaware’s largest prison and hold the three guards and a counselor hostage.

Two guards were released during negotiations and the counselor was rescued after authorities used a backhoe to breach Building C.

Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Robert Coupe said inmates filled foot lockers with water and stacked them at entryways to make it harder for authorities to get in.

Coupe said Floyd had been with the agency for 16 years, but wouldn’t say how he died.

Delaware Gov. John Carney called the situation “torturous” and promised a full investigation.

9:40 a.m.

Some Delaware prison rights advocates said they were saddened but not surprised that the hostage situation led to the death of a corrections employee.

Dover attorney Stephen Hampton said he believed inmates’ anger about conditions at the Vaughn Correctional Center played a part in the drama.

Hampton said he hoped the tragedy would convince state officials to act on inmate complaints alleging substandard medical care and sloppy record-keeping that Hampton said had caused some inmates to be held longer than they should have been.

Activist Kenneth Abraham of Citizens for Criminal Justice said hostage-taking was not the answer but he was not surprised it happened.

8:45 a.m.

Gov. Carney said the priority was to determine what happened and how.

In a statement, Carney said officials would “hold accountable anyone who was responsible.”

Carney said they’ll “make whatever changes are necessary to ensure nothing like it ever happens again.”

He said the correctional officer’s death was a tragic reminder that law enforcement officers risk their lives every day. He said he was “praying hard” for the officer’s family.

8:15 a.m.

Officials announced in a statement the building where the disturbance occurred had been secured. The prison is in Smyrna, about 15 miles north of the state capital of Dover.

Officials said after police breached the building, one Department of Correction worker was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

The inmates took the hostages Wednesday morning. The inmates released one staffer in the afternoon and another Wednesday night. At least one of those staffers had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

4:55 a.m.

Officials said 14 more inmates were released from the prison.

A news release from the Delaware Department of Correction said the additional inmates were released around 12:30 a.m. and were being held elsewhere at the prison.

Authorities also negotiated the release of two staffers. More than two dozen inmates were also previously released.

The corrections department said a total of 46 inmates and two corrections officers had been released and 82 inmates remained in the building.

Inmates reached out to a newspaper in two phone calls to explain their concerns, including the leadership of the U.S., educational opportunities, rehabilitation, and how the state spends money on prisons.

3:30 a.m.

After two employees and more than two dozen inmates were released, authorities said they didn’t know whether the inmates had been held against their will.

Inmates were able to get calls to The News Journal in Wilmington with the help of one inmate’s fiancee and another person’s mother. The mother told the paper her son was among the hostages.