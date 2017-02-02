GOP senators move Trump EPA pick ahead as Dems boycott vote



WASHINGTON (AP) Republicans voted Thursday, Feb. 2, to send to the full Senate the nomination of President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

The vote came after Republicans suspended committee rules to muscle through the vote, because Democrats boycotted the meeting.

Seats reserved for the 10 Democrats on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee were empty when the meeting was gaveled to order for the vote on the nomination of Scott Pruitt. Accusing the absent Democrats of obstruction, the remaining 11 Republicans voted unanimously to suspend rules requiring at least two members of the minority party to be present for a vote to be held.

In 2013, Republican members of the same committee boycotted a similar committee meeting on Gina McCarthy, former President Barack Obama’s then-nominee for EPA administrator. McCarthy was eventually approved by the Senate, serving in the post until Trump’s inauguration in January.