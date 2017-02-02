Pelosi calls top Trump security adviser ‘white supremacist’



WASHINGTON (AP) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said a top aide to President Donald Trump is a white supremacist.

At her weekly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 2, Pelosi didn’t mention Steve Bannon by name. But she was clearly referring to the former head of Breitbart News, a conservative website.

Pelosi said it was stunning that Trump would appoint a white supremacist to the National Security Council.

Trump has appointed Bannon to the powerful National Security Council Principals Committee.

Under Bannon’s guidance, Breitbart grew into one of the right’s most powerful voices as it took on establishment Republicans. Critics have accused Bannon of allowing the website to become a platform for the white nationalists, a charge Bannon has denied.

No one in the Trump administration responded to a request for comment.