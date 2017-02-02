Tillerson: Diplomats must be a team despite personal beliefs



WASHINGTON (AP) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said America’s diplomats were entitled to express political beliefs but said “we cannot let our personal convictions overwhelm our ability to work as one team.”

Tillerson addressing employees at the State Department on Thursday, Feb. 2 — his first day on the job. He was alluding to a “dissent cable” signed by hundreds of diplomats criticizing President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

Tillerson said the election was hotly contested and he wanted U.S. diplomats to apply their skills to adapting to a changing diplomatic situation.

The former Exxon Mobil CEO also said he may make unspecified changes to the State Department. But he said his approach would never be “change for the sake of change.”

Tillerson said the first thing he asks himself every morning is whether Americans are safe.