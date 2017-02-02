Violence stops Berkeley Breitbart talk



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump questioned whether the University of California at Berkeley should be granted federal funding. Trump urged the school to honor free speech.

Protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows, and started a bonfire prompting university officials to cancel a talk Wednesday, Feb. 1, by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos out of safety concerns.

Trump tweeted Thursday: “If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS?”

Berkeley cancelled Yiannopoulos’ appearance after a crowd of some 1,500 gathered outside the venue.

The 32-year-old right-wing provocateur is a vocal Trump supporter and a self-proclaimed internet troll whose comments have been criticized as racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim, and white supremacist.