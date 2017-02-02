Yemenis stranded in Djibouti after Trump’s ban



CAIRO (AP) An American lawyer said hundreds of Yemenis with U.S. visas were stranded in the tiny African state of Djibouti because of President Donald Trump’s ban on entry for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Lawyer Julie Goldberg told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that “these are all the children, parents and the spouses of U.S. citizens.” She said they were not refugees and that more than half of the more than 200 Yemenis were children.

Speaking from Djibouti, Goldberg said she obtained a court order dated Tuesday from the U.S. District Court in California’s central district instructing the U.S. government to not enforce Trump’s executive order and allow the Yemenis to fly to the United States.

She was seeking an airline that would comply with the order.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014.